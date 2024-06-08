Parents Caught After They Left Their Two Young Kids Alone At An Amusement Park To Go On A Ride Without Them. – ‘She’s been crying nonstop.’
by Ryan McCarthy
Amusement parks are supposed to be a day of fun and amazement for kids, but there are some adults that get just as excited.
We all know about the Disney adults by now, some of whom even move to Florida to be closer to the park they love so much!
But apparently, some parents love these parks so much that they forget about their duties as parents in their rush to experience the rides!
That’s exactly what happened in TikTok user @mycrazyneighbori105’s video, where she saw two parents leave their nine year old in charge of their 1 MONTH OLD BABY so they could go on a ride!
Check out her video for yourself!
Her video starts with a troubling scene, a young girl left alone to watch her newborn sibling while their parents are in line for an amusement park ride!
She explains the situation to staff, “She’s watching a one month old because the mom is apparently in line to get on the ride.”
The park worker is as flabbergasted as she is, and the woman brings them over to the poor little girl to talk to her themselves. And even at nine, the little girl is starting to get worried.
“She’s been crying nonstop!’ The worker asks where her parents are… “They’re on the ride, yep, they’re right there!
The worker immediately gets on the radio to call one of his colleagues to try and get the parents back to their kids as soon as possible!
“I don’t know what they look like because they’re on the train, hitting the brake run right now. So could we try and make an announcement to say whoever has kids to rush down here?”
The woman filming the video says she is shaking with anger, and decides to wait with the park attendant for the irresponsible parents to come back.
And all there’s left to do is wait, and the park worker asserts that there is no way he’s letting these kids out of his sight until he speaks with their parents.
“I’ll wait here. I gotta talk to them, that’s not… that’s not okay.”
As he says this, the poor sister is taking the parenting into her own hands, debating on whether to give her baby sister the pacifier to get her to stop crying.
Check out the troubling video for yourself.
#screammovie #VozDosCriadores #seaworldsandiego #sandiego #badparents #childendangerment not only did i notify the employees thee times, they didnt know what to do. Parents got their kids and walked away. #fypシ #viral #foryou #fyp
TikTok was shocked to see their parents be so negligent, and said they should have taught the mom a lesson.
This user wondered why no one was checking in on the poor baby.
Others were confused on how the Mom could even handle a rollercoaster a month after giving birth.
And even more rushed to the comments to say the baby’s carrier was only going to make her hotter, not protect her from the sun.
Finally, this user said there would be nothing she could do if something terrible happened to her kids.
Did you really need to go on the ride that badly?
