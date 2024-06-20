Petty HOA Refuses To Take More Than 4 Bags Of Trash, So Woman’s Mom Makes Their Bags As Huge As She Can

For something that should be so simple, taking out the trash can often get highly contentious.

Especially living with roommates, its like some people think the trash just magically finds its way out to the curb each week. Like the trash fairy comes in while we’re all asleep and takes it out for us!

But this user’s Mom’s trash issue came when she put out six bags of trash, instead of the allowed four. So next week she got revenge on her HOA by making the bags as big as humanly possible!

Check it out!

Don’t want 6 bags of trash? Fine! Not a super long or interesting story, but it’s malicious compliance on my mom’s part. My mom called it petty and giggled about it to me. I live in an HOA and every Wednesday morning we have trash men come and pick up our trash. They’re fine for the most part other than being messy occasionally. My mom often forgets to put out the trash and our bags end up piling up.

On this particular week, OP admitted it was her that contributed to the trash bags piling up!

This week, before Wednesday, I decided to clean out my room and closet which has been a mess since December. I’m rarely home so I rarely have time to clean. I ended up putting around 6 trash bags downstairs. On Wednesday, my mom put out 6 trash bags because we had a good 12-15 trash bags in the basement.

But apparently the garbage truck just didn’t have room for two extra garbage bags!

She comes later to 2 of the trash bags left with a big “NOTICE OF VIOLATION” paper stapled to one of them. Cue my mom’s malicious compliance. My mom got the huge black garbage bags, which are a LOT larger than the small white ones used, and put at least four of the white garbage bags in each.

And as the cherry on top, OP’s Mom made sure those bags were as heavy as possible!

She also put all of our cat litter bags (we have a litter robot so it’s bags of waste) in all of the bags for some weight. She put as many white trash bags in the black ones because there was no size or weight limit to the trash. In the end, all of our trash fit in 4 trash bags. My mom laughed and told me this yesterday and said “they sure picked up those trash bags.” Screw the HOA.

Hey, if you want to be a stickler for the rules, you can’t get mad when someone finds a deliciously evil way to follow them!

Reddit loved OP’s Mom and her pettiness, but many couldn’t get over what a stupid rule they had been cited on.

Others found more creative solutions to their garbage bag limits.

This user said that parents often surprise with how pettily they can follow the rules.

But finally, not everyone was on OP’s side of the trash debate!

Seriously, would taking two more trash bags have killed them?

