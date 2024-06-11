She Knew Her Abusive Ex Was Ripping off His Company, So After She Left Him She Reported Him To The Police
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re gonna be a total creep at home AND at work, you might want to keep the work part to yourself…
If not , you might find yourself in some hot water if your relationship goes south!
Check out what this woman decided to do to her ex after he treated her like dirt.
Revenge on abusive boyfriend.
“I made the mistake years ago of dating and living with a very verbally abusive guy on and off for about two years.
He was an extreme control freak.
He had a job where he was required to travel almost 100% of the time to other states, so he would be gone for 4-5 days every week.
The corporate office where his boss was located was in another state.
This guy was a psycho.
He didn’t want to travel because he couldn’t control me if he wasn’t home, so he would talk to customers over the phone instead of traveling to their location.
However, he still wanted the thousands of dollars in expense money that he was used to getting every month.
(This was 30 years ago, so technology was still somewhat primitive.)
And he was a scammer…
He would fabricate receipts and create fake expense reports to submit.
His boss kept requesting the original copies of his receipts and he would spend hours on the phone with them arguing until they would finally just let it go and pay him.
He did this for at least a year, so it ended up being a lot of money, over $50,000 at the time.
Time to put him in his place.
After I left him and was safely in a new place, I waited a few months and called his boss and told them what he was doing.
I knew my ex’s neighbor and I ran into him a couple of years after that.
The neighbor told me the sheriff and FBI showed up at my ex’s house and he was charged with fraud and embezzlement.
I don’t know if he went to jail, but he of course lost his job and his house and car and had to file bankruptcy.
It was sweet revenge.”
He got what was coming to him!
So few men like him really ever do.
