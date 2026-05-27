Fired Employee Receives Severance Offer Requiring Passwords, Then Responds in an Unexpected Way

When a company fires an employee, they will often offer them some type of severance package in order to protect themselves legally and to help the person while looking for a new job. Those severance packages always come with certain requirements that you need to meet in order to qualify.

The man in this story was fired, and in order to get his severance package, he needed to provide the company with the passwords to all of the systems that he managed.

Following the letter of the agreement, he updated all the passwords under his care to highly complex passwords and turned them over in a screenshot so that they couldn’t be copied and pasted. While he complied perfectly, he did it in the most inconvenient way possible. Sometimes it is the little things in life that make it worth living.

You’re fired….now give us all the passwords To cut a long story short, I got fired from a managerial position in retail because I was technically the highest ranked person on duty when a minor security breach occurred, despite the person who carried out the breach fully confessing, absolving me of blame and I was doing admin stuff at the time.

He is preparing for the inevitable.

Before my disciplinary I knew I was getting fired. I had put everything the company did on Google Drive and I also had the social media passwords etc. So, just before the disciplinary hearing I used Lastpass to change the passwords to as long as possible (Google allows 100 characters) and made them random letters, numbers, symbols with interspersed capitals.

This would be very frustrating. But also very funny.

In my disciplinary I was told I was being fired with 4 week’s pay as is standard as long as I followed procedure, including handing over the passwords. So I did. I copied the passwords into a Google Doc on my phone, changed the font to lobster bold italic, and took screenshots of them (so they couldn’t copy and paste), then emailed them to the owners.

He is making this as difficult for them as possible, and I love it.

Not all of them were 100 characters, but I had to give the passwords for PayPal, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. They didn’t ask me for the WiFi password as that was still set to the same as when I started, but I did change it along with the router password, and inside the shop is a 4g blackspot.

There is often nothing you can do about losing your job, but you don’t have to make it easy on the company. This person technically followed the rules perfectly, but he caused a lot of trouble in the process. Too funny.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

That is one crazy font. I bet they had a lot of trouble reading it. Well played.

I wonder if they realized what he did when he handed the passwords over.

This commenter loved what he did.

Now this would have been hilarious.

That isn’t always possible on systems like this. And even that would be annoying.

While you may have to follow the letter of a contract, you can get creative in how you do it. He knew he was going to be fired, so he set everything up to have as much fun as possible on his way out.

I can only imagine how annoying it was for the people at the company to have to type in such long passwords into every system he managed. It is this level of pettiness that you just love to see.