She Noticed A Kid Licking Sauce Dispensers At A Costco Store, So She Told The Staff. Now The Family Is Angry Because She Didn’t Come Tell Them First.
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sounds totally disgusting!
And I’m gonna say right off the bat that I’m on this lady’s side!
But she’s having some doubts about whether she took things too far…
Check out what she had to say and YOU be the judge.
AITA for reporting a child licking the sauce dispensers at Costco?
“I went to Costco and bought a hot dog for myself and my husband.
After waiting in line, I went to the sauce dispensers to get some mustard.
Well, that’s disgusting!
I saw a child licking her fingers, eating the sauce off them, and then proceeding to wipe them on the sauce dispensers (where the sauce comes out), repeating the same thing several times with all three sauce dispensers.
I decided not to confront the child or say anything to her family to avoid causing drama and embarrassing the child. Instead, I told the staff about the incident. A staff member came out and asked who did it, and I pointed at the child. Probably should’ve kept quiet, but oh well.
Oh, boy…
The staff member confronted the family, which was a big group with two women and their children of various ages. The child who did this was about 6-7 years old (I saw her licking everything around her and even her mother asked her to stop).
The family then confronted me, asking why I didn’t tell them directly and went straight to the staff.
I politely explained that my concern was food safety and that’s all, so I wasn’t looking to confront anyone.
They didn’t believe me, said I must not like children, and spent the next few minutes talking over me and not letting me put a word in. I reiterated that my concern was only food safety and that I don’t want other people’s saliva in my sauces.
Let’s take a look at the evidence!
The staff member then told them they could easily check the CCTV, which seemed to calm the family down.
I’m still frustrated due to the whole incident. I don’t like arguing with people in public and wonder if I am in the wrong here.
AITA?”
Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.
This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
Another reader asked a question…
This person shared their thoughts.
Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.
And this person made a good point.
I would’ve done the same thing!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.