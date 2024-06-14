Stingy Dealership Switches Driver’s Pay From Hourly To Mileage, So He Makes Them Pay For The Most Expensive Gas As Possible
by Ryan McCarthy
Unfortunately, employers will do anything they can to pay you as little as possible, and even worse, the government actually allows them to do it!
I remember being a waiter and actually getting paid 2.83 an hour. Yikes. And you wonder why waiters are always complaining about bad tips!
But when this user’s husband’s stingy employer switched his pay from per hour to per mile, he found a way to cost them as much money as possible!
Check it out!
Cut my time, take it up the gas
Not my story, but hubby’s and he said I could. So for the past few years, he’s been driving cars for dealerships in the area for a little extra cash.
Basically, he takes them to other dealerships or delivers the cars to a new owner.
This concerns one particular Big Dealership group (to be known going forward as BDG) that is very stingy and only getting worse as of late.
And one of their cost-cutting measures included changing the way OP’s husband gets paid…
There is paperwork required to be ready in order to deliver the cars. Sometimes it’s ready to go when hubby gets there, often it is not, so you sit and wait.
BDG decides to save money by changing from hourly pay to mileage only. No more drivers being on the clock waiting for BDG to get their shit together .
And this payment method really sucks if you get caught in rush hour or construction. But it gets worse.
Drivers are only being paid 25 cents per mile. The federal reimbursement rate in around 65 cents right now. So BDG is screwing everyone big time.
But OP’s husbands and the other drivers weren’t letting BDG’s shadiness slide without some good old fashioned revenge…
So my hubby and other drivers for them have taken to using Gas Buddy app to find the most expensive stations around to fuel up.
They also make sure if they are crossing state lines to gas up where the gas tax is higher.
Small and petty to be sure and the dealership drivers around the area know most of the other drivers so BDG is the last one they will drive for on any given day.
Hey, you have to get your revenge any way that you can! Me personally, I would take every backroad I possibly could to run my mileage up!
Reddit said that OP’s husband should stop driving for BDG altogether until they get their act together.
This user suggested OP look into how the employees of BDG are classified, and demand payment accordingly.
Finally, this user said it might be time to get the department of labor involved!
Might be time for a good old fashioned strike!
