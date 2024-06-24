The Neighbors Were Constantly Complaining About Their Noise, So They Made Sure To Make A LOT Of It During The Appropriate Hours

Apartments and other shared living spaces have quiet hours for a few reasons.

One is to try to make the living experience positive for as many tenants as possible, and another is likely to try to cut down on the number of noise complaints they will inevitably get.

This guy read the rules and was sure he was following them, but his neighbor still complained.

Endlessly.

Neighbour complaining about noise

Our rental contract, as is normal here, stipulates a “quiet period” between 10pm and 7am every night, where we’re not supposed to be loud. We moved in on a Saturday and were of course unpacking on Sunday. So our new neighbour below us knocked on our door and screamed at us around midday, and told us to read the part of our contract about the “quiet period.” So I did, and Sundays aren’t mentioned. 10pm to 7am every day of the week. Nowhere does it state that Sundays are any different. So we carried on.

He has called the police on us several times for just doing normal things such as rearranging furniture. Each time, he would lie to the police that he had come to speak to us about it first, which he had not. The reasons included things like “dropping things too often” to “using the stairs at night.” These reasons are of course ridiculous, but each time I have just shown them the contract which all residents sign. If he has signed the contract, he consents to me making noise during these periods.

We complained to the letting agency that he was harassing us for simply making the normal amount of noise people make from living in an apartment. However, nothing changed. I checked with our other neighbours to see if they had any complaints about our noise level, and they all said no.

After he called the police several times, I decided to begin malicious compliance. I went down to the neighbour with a copy of the house rules, which we have all signed, and told him to please read them, specifically, the exact times which are the “quiet period.” Then for the next week or so, any hammering, drilling or other loud things I had to do, I saved for 9:50pm. Even if I didn’t have anything I needed to do, I made sure to make noise right up until 10pm. After I did this for about a week, we stopped hearing from him, and haven’t had any noise complaints since, and it’s been several months now. Now, a couple of heavy metal fans have moved into the apartment next to him and I couldn’t be happier.

