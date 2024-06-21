The Same Person Has Been Using His Email Address For Years, So He’s Decided To Just Enjoy The Perks

No one likes getting spam emails that have to be deleted every day – and sometimes more than once every day.

I imagine it would be even more annoying when those emails aren’t even for you.

This guy has been getting emails for someone else for years, and he can’t figure out how to make it stop.

So, he’s decided to just enjoy it.

Someone has been trying to use my email address for years. I’ve had my email address since the early days of Gmail, and for the longest time there’s someone out there who has been using it (trying) for all sorts of things. I’ve gotten gestation updates, financial aid notifications, volunteer schedules, job interview offers, and so many password reset attempts for other services.

They’ve tried. They really have.

I have made reasonable attempts to respond to personal emails telling people that I wasn’t the person they were trying to reach, and even tried to pass along the message to please for the love of all that is good in the world to STOP and I gave up after about 5 years of trying. At one point I also reached out to everyone on social media with the same name and still, it continues. I have given up on trying and I will continue changing the passwords to every account they create with my email address until they stop using it. I’m just glad I haven’t gotten any more dick pics in a few years.

So, spoils it is.

This person signed up for a streaming service. I changed the password and they autopaid for 6 months before fixing it. I scheduled that job interview, then rescheduled it. Recently I got a payroll account setup email for a new job I guess. I set up the account (later got the email that the email for the account had been changed). They signed up for a Starbucks account. I don’t go to Starbucks. I got the happy birthday email from Starbucks yesterday. It’s not my birthday. So now I’m drinking my free $9 macadamia something-or-other cold brew. I’d tell them directly to stop using my account, but I don’t know their email address.

I mean, if you can’t beat ’em…

Let’s find out if Reddit thinks they should have tried harder!

Perhaps one day it shall come to an end.

Talk about hitting the jackpot.

You just have to figure out what they care about.

Everyone needs a nemesis.

This all sounds time consuming.

You can only do so much.

I say enjoy the unbirthday Starbucks.

