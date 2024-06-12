Their Boss Fired Them And Then Dared Them To Get A Lawyer, So They Followed His Advice And Got A Huge Settlement
Old boss told me to contact his lawyers. So I did…
“This started some time back.
I got fired from my job due to an injury, and had to be hospitalised for a significant time.
In my contract it stated that if had more than X amount of sick days in a 12 month period, i could get my contract terminated with 1 month notice.
So that happened and of cause I contacted my union.
They told me it was a legal termination, but they asked about a specific part of my contract which was about my commission.
They got some interesting info…
Turns out I’ve missed out on some special commission during my employment and totally missed it when I read my contract when I got employed
(Can’t really get closer to which kind of commission due to my anonymity)
My union advised me to contact the boss, show him the part of my contract, and proof of the missing commission and try to get a settlement.
I was looking for what is equivalent to 3000€.
I went to see my boss, and started with a nice chat.
After about 10 mins I brought up the issue, and showed him my contract and showed him that I’ve never gotten the commission stated in the contract.
My boss told me straight up to contact his lawyers, and that we were done talking and told me to leave.
Okay, whatever you say!
Cue malicious compliance…
I went home, looked every paycheck through and set up a meeting with a lawyer.
We found a lot of small mistakes on my paychecks and summed it all up.
We sent an official letter to his lawyers, and got a answer from them a few days later. Now he was willing to settle for first amount (equivalent to 3000€) i smiled and laughed.
Not so fast!
No can do Mr. Boss man. Not anymore.
Now I want the full amount, which is equivalent to 10.000€ + pension + 15% in damages + all the legal fees.
And I have proof of everything to backup my claim.
Due date of the court. And guess what?
He lost big time.
I’ve now planned a nice vacation and still have more money than I asked for in the first place.”
