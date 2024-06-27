‘There’s a $150 membership starter fee.’ – Woman Sounded Off About The High Cost Of Workout Classes For Women In The U.S.

Belonging to a gym and taking different kinds of exercise classes can put a big dent in your wallet and here’s another example of that phenomenon.

A woman named Hannah posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the shock she received when she checked out the prices of exercise classes when she moved to the U.S. from Australia.

She told viewers, “OK so I just got off the phone after being quoted for a Pilates studio. I went to Pilates six days a week in Australia. Loved Pilates. I’ve never been a huge gym girl, I wish I was, I just don’t have the motivation to bring myself to the gym and make myself work out with myself.”

Hannah said that her gym in Australia charged $35 per week ($140/month) for unlimited Pilates classes. But when she returned to the U.S. and got in touch with the Pilates studio near her house, she was told it would cost her $250 each month for unlimited classes.

She continued, “And I’ve heard that’s cheap and I’m like, no. And then she goes, ‘so it’s gonna be $250 a month, and then on top of that there’s a $150 membership starter fee.'”

The studio worker told Hannah they were offering a half-off $75 starter fee but she was still miffed about the deal and said, “no wonder women are ****** off here.”

Hannah explained, “Pilates has been the biggest blessing. I’ve seen so much change in my body with such minimal, like, sweat and effort: not effort, it’s very hard, but it’s like so enjoyable and affordable in Australia, and here I’m like, what?”

She continued, “When you said $250 a month I actually almost dropped ****. It’s a luxury, too? So like the sad thing is like for our mental health those things are so important but people are gonna have to start deciding.”

Hannah ended her video by saying, “What are we doing? Guys. $250 a month? Please…”.

That does seem a bit excessive…

