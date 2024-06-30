Employee Told Their Dad About A Manager Who Bragged About His Unpermitted Home Improvement Projects, So Their Dad Made Sure The Manager Got Into Trouble.

You never know what people are going to do with the information you give them.

And if you happen to tell your dad that someone you don’t like is up to no good?

There’s a good chance they’re gonna take action.

That’s what went down in this story from Reddit.

Get the details below!

Accidental revenge. “I worked with a very disagreeable gentleman who was in a semi-supervisory position to mine.

Something didn’t sound right…

He would lord his supposed certifications over everyone. Having real certifications similar to his, I knew his were false. He was very proud of all the work he had done to his house from a walkout basement to a new deck to rewiring his house. All without permits… He was constantly turning in his neighbors to the HOA and city for “violations.” So one day I was complaining to my father about the difficult time he gave everyone, myself included. By the way my father was a municipal inspector for the city where this guy lived. It seemed when he was widening his driveway one of the city inspectors showed up.

He wasn’t happy about it.

He complained at work that ” one of his neighbors ” called the city. He got fined had to have engineers come out and certify plans that he had to have a licensed architect draw up for the various changes he had made. Cost him a small fortune. All of which put him squarely on the radar of the local city. He couldn’t plant a bush without a permit after that. At a family dinner I was telling my father about the jerk’s troubles. My father smiled and said ” it’s funny what you talk about around the coffee pot at work, isn’t it?'”

Let’s see how people reacted.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared a story.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user made a good point…

Dads are just the best, aren’t they?

They never cease to amaze us.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.