They Told Their New Boss They Shouldn’t Use The Fans, But He Insisted And The AC Broke As A Result

Boss: “I don’t need your input. Just do what I say” At my old manufacturing job, the building had two areas: A production/packaging area, and an attached shipping/receiving warehouse. The production area was air-conditioned/heated. The warehouse was heated, but only had roof exhaust fans and no AC, so it got pretty hot in the summer, but was bearable (we just moved slower).

We tried to explain to our newish manager that we shouldn’t use the fans because, with the dock doors closed, the roof fans would simply suck all of the cold air out of the production area, But he blew us off with the standard, “You will do as I instruct you to do”. Monday comes that morning in July and it was hot as hell in the production area.

The warehouse was the same temperature as always, and the coils on the production AC units had frozen and we had to have people to come out and service them. All the manager had to say was, “Keep that separation overhead door closed at all times!”

