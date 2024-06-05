Traveler Warns To Stop Using Expedia After She Was Scammed By A Rental Car Company That No One Even Knew Existed
by Chris Allen
There’s a special place in the Bad Place for scammers.
Especially ones that prey on travelers who are trying to get to that vacation land of no stress, only to fall into the horrible pit of scam.
Well that’s exactly what happened to one girl named Chelsea on TikTok.
Her story is a warning to us all.
She begins her saga with the caption across the top, reading
“Don’t use expedia, I was scammed.”
Then immediately starts off with that warning,
“…and if I were you I would think twice before booking anything through them.”
She then regales about this horrible situation with a car company I’ve definitely never heard of.
Matter of fact, it’s a LOT of car companies I’ve never heard of.
“It’s this one company with about 10 different names that people book under so they don’t see the original views for the original company name.”
Folks I can not recommend a video for your eyeballs more than this one here today.
Take a look at her post here:
@sagittariusicedlatte
if youre traveling DO NOT USE @expedia but shout out to chase bank and the car rental company that helped me after this #iwasscammed #scams #travelstory
Let’s see what people had to say.
One person seemed to have already gotten wind about Expedia.
This person said 100% go contact your credit card.
While this person noted the advanced payment request was a no-go.
Why aren’t you all using Turo by now?
How the mighty travel companies have fallen.
