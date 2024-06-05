June 5, 2024 at 6:33 am

Traveler Warns To Stop Using Expedia After She Was Scammed By A Rental Car Company That No One Even Knew Existed

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

There’s a special place in the Bad Place for scammers.

Especially ones that prey on travelers who are trying to get to that vacation land of no stress, only to fall into the horrible pit of scam.

Well that’s exactly what happened to one girl named Chelsea on TikTok.

Her story is a warning to us all.

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

She begins her saga with the caption across the top, reading

“Don’t use expedia, I was scammed.”

Then immediately starts off with that warning,

“…and if I were you I would think twice before booking anything through them.”

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

She then regales about this horrible situation with a car company I’ve definitely never heard of.

Matter of fact, it’s a LOT of car companies I’ve never heard of.

“It’s this one company with about 10 different names that people book under so they don’t see the original views for the original company name.”

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

Folks I can not recommend a video for your eyeballs more than this one here today.

Take a look at her post here:

@sagittariusicedlatte

if youre traveling DO NOT USE @expedia but shout out to chase bank and the car rental company that helped me after this #iwasscammed #scams #travelstory

♬ original sound – chelsea gerbeshi

Let’s see what people had to say.

One person seemed to have already gotten wind about Expedia.

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

This person said 100% go contact your credit card.

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

While this person noted the advanced payment request was a no-go.

Source: TikTok/@sagittariusicedlatte

Why aren’t you all using Turo by now?

How the mighty travel companies have fallen.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter