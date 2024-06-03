Inconsiderate Young Guys Were Being Rude In A Grocery Store, So A Fellow Shopper Made Sure They Got A Stinky Surprise
by Chris Allen
The ability to get that little payback in the moment is just one of those great daily stories you get to regale your friends with over and over.
It’s almost…heroic, dare I say?
Though the eh…fallout of such an act doesn’t always target exactly who you were hoping for.
Sometimes there’s collateral damage.
Exactly like in this story, where the revenge was doled out instantaneously.
Crop dusting pettyness
Just happened on my way home from work.
My wife asked me (53m) to swing by the local grocery store to get a few items.
On the way in there were two guys (mid 20s) who were talking loud and rudely blocking the aisles.
I managed to avoid them on most of my shopping but couldn’t help but hear them from several aisles over.
Unfortunately, my luck ran out on my last item to get. There they were, blocking my way to the registers.
I asked for them to excuse me and let me by. They scoffed, moved over, and went back to talking louder.
Then in an instant, the pH balance of that store changed drastically.
I didn’t plan on it but dropped a substantial silent but deadly as I passed.
*it was one of those that will peel paint and singe the hair of your nostrils.
Oh no! Eject! No granny!
Looking up, a little granny turned in to that aisle.
I grimaced and looked over at them with a revolted face, just as the granny came into the pungent cloud.
I quickly got away but could hear her chastising them from the front of the store.
And the moral of the story is…
Act like butts and get hit with an a** bomb.
Pettiness: achieved.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This person recalls a similar story, and how effective this move really was.
ABSOLUTELY. BRILLIANT.
The comment section came out in full force.
See? It’s always a story for the ages.
Some heroes wear capes that flutter in the wind.
We do what we can with what we have in the moment.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · cropdust, FUNNY, grocery store, jerks, petty revenge, picture, reddit, revenge, top