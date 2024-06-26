When Their Rude Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Partying All Night, They Decided To Give Them A Rude Awakening The Next Morning.

This is some sweet revenge, baby!

I mean, what are you supposed to do if your neighbors are being rude and won’t listen to you?

Well, you give them a taste of their own medicine!

Check out what happened in this Reddit story…

Gardening for Noisy Neighbors. “A few weeks ago, my new neighbors had a party on a Sunday night. Their back screen-porch faces mine, with about 40 yards separating the two. The HoA does not allow fences, so there’s nothing but a few trees between us. They seemed to get particularly loud at around 4:30 in the morning. No loud music, but about 8 of them laughing and trying to talk over each other while intoxicated.

Keep it down!

I couldn’t be bothered to get dressed and walk over there, so I flashed our patio light on and off several times, which did nothing more than get some laughter out of them. They carried on for at least another hour or so, at which point I finally got back to sleep. Though my poor wife had to work the next morning, I luckily had the Monday off. After having breakfast and getting dressed, I went out back and, at 9:00 am on the dot, I fired up the weedwacker.

Time to make some noise!

After half an hour or so of weedwacking, I got out the chainsaw and chopped some branches off one of my trees. When I ran out things to do with my noisy tools, I set up my bluetooth tailgate speaker on the back porch and listened to music for the next few hours. My wife said I was being childish, it’s been about a month, and we haven’t heard a peep out of them at night since.”

Now let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person had a story to tell.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual has had to deal with bad neighbors.

And this person had a lot to say.

Time to fight fire with fire!

It seems like they got the point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.