June 22, 2024 at 6:34 pm

Woman Explains Why Sleeping With Contacts Is A Danger You Do Not Want To Test. – ‘I slept in mine for 3 months straight before.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers

For those who’ve gone to sleep with their contact lenses in, this post is for y’all.

Heed this warning because a woman who regularly went to sleep wearing her contacts has learned the hard way this is not a healthy practice for your eyes!

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers

Sara Chambers (@sarammchambers) told her followers on TikTok: “If you need a reason to not ever sleep in your contacts, let me be the reason.”

Sara explained that after leaving her contacts in night after night, she got a rude awakening.

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers
She got an eye ulcer on her pupil and now says she “Literally cannot see. So I’m having to wear sunglasses on top of my glasses on top of my eyes being dilated.”

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers
Her eyes have been irritated too but the doctor told her if she’d waited, she could have ended up having a cornea transplant.

Looking at this, lady, I am thinking about wearing glasses because you can get some very cool pairs!

Watch the full clip here:

@sarammchambers

#greenscreen Here is your friendly reminder to never sleep in your contacts. I would rather eat a jean jacket than go through this again lol #contactlenses #selfcare #eyes #eyehealth

♬ original sound – Sara Chambers

Let’s take a look at the comments!

Oh no! Poor little cat!!!

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers

For real!

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers

Totally WILD!

Source: TikTok/@sarammchambers

Be careful out there, fam!

