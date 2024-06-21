Incompetent Boss Can’t Explain What He Wants Her To Do Because They Didn’t Understand Computers, But Threatens To Write Her Up When She Does It Wrong

Sometimes people want something without really even understanding what it is that they want. You hear it all the time in love stories.

And while there’s no denying how profound it is in a romance book, it’s absolutely infuriating in the workplace, especially from your boss!

So when this user’s boss wanted her to move files to a folder that he didn’t know how to explain to her, he couldn’t even get mad when she refused!

Put it on the S drive Once upon a time, I had a supervisor (Bibi) who knew how to bully, but really did not understand computers very well at all. One day, Bibi told me to put certain documents from the lobby computer, onto “the S drive”. The lobby computer did not have access to any of the network drives, nor did Bibi give me any other useful information. So, I created a folder on the desktop, which I labeled “S Drive”, and put the documents in there.

Even with his lack of competent directions, Bibi still had the nerve to complain about OP’s solution!

2 days later, when Bibi told me he was going to write me up, “For not putting the documents on the S Drive like I told you”, I protested. I said “Yes I did.. they are right here, see? If that is not what you meant, please show me, so I can correct it.”

But as mad as he was, he didn’t know enough about computers to tell her what he actually wanted her to do!

Bibi stood there fuming.. he knew that the folder on the desktop was not what his boss wanted, but lacked the basic understanding of computers to articulate what was wrong. And his ego would not let him admit that he did not know what the hell he was talking about. I never did get written up.

I would have to start gentle parenting him like those people on TikTok. “Let’s use our words to tell people what it is we want!”

Reddit loved seeing her get the last laugh on her technologically incompetent, and revealed that the Sdrive was a problem in many a workplace.

Others thought Bibi might need to consider finding a new career!

Finally, this user thought OP’s story was more malicious than it was compliant!

“I want you to do something, but I don’t know what that something is! Well? Why aren’t you doing it?”

