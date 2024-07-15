Car Flipper Warned People Against Going To Jiffy Lube, Praising The Service Department At Walmart Instead

Jiffy Lube is a titan in the oil change game, but a TikTokker named Cheese who makes his living flipping cars doesn’t seem to be too impressed with its service.

Cheese shared a video and got real about different businesses where people can bring their cars to get serviced.

And, according to Cheese, Walmart is the cheapest place to get a car worked on.

Cheese said, “I don’t understand why people give Walmart Auto Center so much hate, man. I woke up this morning, and I took a car that I purchased from an auction there to get a slight oil change and fix a brake light. No problems at all. I walked out only paying $45 for everything.”

Cheese said that Walmart auto service centers only do what the customer asks and they don’t try to upsell like Jiffy Lube and Valvoline.

He explained, “When you go to Walmart, you won’t have to deal with any of that. You tell them what you need to get done, and they are not trying to upsell you at all.”

Cheese added, “I think Walmart is a great option for people who are trying to resell vehicles, especially if they don’t plan on keeping cars too long.”

Check out what he had to say.

Here’s how TikTokkers responded.

This person had a bad experience at Walmart.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTok user isn’t crazy about their local Walmart.

Sounds like pretty good advice to me!

Walmart for the win.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.