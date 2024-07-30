Rude Neighbor Reported Their Broken-Down Car To The HOA, So They Got Even By Donating The Car To Her Least-Favorite Non-Profit Organization

Looking for a good way to get back at someone you don’t like who also happens to be rude and ignorant?

Unintended and unwelcome consequences… “Picky, nosy neighbors who have the president of the local Homeowner’s Association on speed-dial are a real nuisance… One day a few years ago, my faithful old Volvo gave up the ghost. The automatic transmission was slowly going out; the final blow was when an oil line to an external oil filter developed a pinhole leak and the engine seized when all the oil escaped.

What to do…?

I had the car towed home, and it sat in the driveway for a month or so while I tried to decide what to do with it – the options being to replace both the engine and transmission or sell it off cheap either for parts or to someone who wanted to get it running again. I finally, reluctantly, decided to let it go – I’d miss it, as it had been probably the best car I’d ever had, and I’d done some serious upgrades & improvement to it. About this time, my neighbor called the HOA to complain that I had a “junk car” in the driveway that I was parting out; to hear her version, the president expected to see something on cinder blocks, with no doors, the hood up and no engine. The truth was that it was still intact, with current license plates and insurance – there was no way to tell from looking at it that it wasn’t running. Nevertheless, I was given one week to either fix the car or have it gone. The busybody neighbor was known for being extremely conservative. One of the things which she had a particular dislike for was the local NPR radio station, which was associated with a local university…

Here’s an idea!

The station was running a fund-raiser at the time, so I decided to kill two birds with one stone – I donated the car to the radio station. The appointed Saturday came around, and the car was being picked up by a tow truck when she came out to watch the proceedings with a smug look. She commented to me that it was about time that “piece of junk” was being removed. When I replied that I’d donated it to the local NPR station, her smug look was instantly replaced by horror, quickly followed by livid anger. She stalked back into her house and slammed the door; I was happy that even to the last, my trusty Volvo had been useful.”

