Traveler Relays A Horrible Experience Being Stuck In An Airport Overnight. – ‘I got a $12 food voucher, so that’ll buy me like a yogurt puff.’

I spent a night in an airport once a while ago and let me tell you, it wasn’t the most pleasant experience I’ve ever had in my life.

So I can empathize with the woman who posted this video on TikTok!

Her name is Sav and she took viewers on a journey during her stay overnight at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She said her American Airlines flight was overbooked and that 20-25 people were asked to volunteer to take a different flight.

Sav said that the airline originally offered people $1,000 vouchers to take different flights but then said that if travelers were in higher boarding groups, they weren’t going to be allowed on the flight.

Sav said, “Guess what group I was in? Group 9! So, I didn’t make it on the flight.”

She told viewers that she was supposed to fly from Charlotte to Baton Rouge at 2 pm but things didn’t go as planned.

Sav said, “I did get the $1,000 travel voucher, so at least I have that. And I got a $12 food voucher, so that’ll buy me like a yogurt puff, I don’t know.”

She said that her flight kept getting pushed back and she told viewers, “I’m actually gonna cry. I’m gonna go buy some sushi.”

Sav updated viewers and said, “It’s currently 10 pm. My flight is now delayed until 1:30 am. I have a very good feeling it’s gonna be canceled.”

In her final update, Sav said, “It’s currently 12:30 in the morning. My flight stayed at 1:30, but I ended up rebooking to a flight tomorrow morning just cause I didn’t wanna have to Uber alone from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.”

That doesn’t sound like much fun, now does it…?

Here’s her video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer had a question.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one TikTokker won’t be flying American anytime soon.

That doesn’t sound like much fun at all!

Yikes!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.