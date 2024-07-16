A Worker Had To Drive Big Shots Around To Look At Projects, But When The Van Got Stuck, They Made Sure They Got Nice And Dirty

It sucks being the lackey.

As someone who worked as a production assistant in the film industry for a few years when I was younger, I totally get being frustrated with being ordered around, never having a say in anything, and especially having to drive people all over town.

Take a look at what this person did to get a little bit of sweet revenge at their job.

I got the work van stuck, and soaked some big shots. “I was working for the state road department. When I first transferred to this area, they had this beast of a Dodge Maxi van that no one liked to drive. My mistake was showing I could drive it ok.

They weren’t happy about this…

This one time, a bunch of big shots decided to go look at some future project sites. They took me along solely to drive, which ****** me off since I was not going to be working on any of the projects they were scoping out. It had snowed quite a bit overnight. The roads were clear, but not the shoulders or field driveways. They told me to pull over in this one field driveway that looked really, really muddy. I protested, but they told me to do it anyway. Well, ok, I said. After they looked around, they all piled back into the van. Of course it was stuck.

Floor it!

All the big shots piled out to push, and I got a little heavy on the gas. They managed to push the van out, but all of them were covered in mud from the waist down. They all piled back in, and no one said a word to me all they way back to the office. They never took me out again solely to drive.”

A muddy mess!

You gotta love it!

