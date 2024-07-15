Bartender Is So Wiped Out He Keeps Forgetting To Garnish Drinks, So As A Joke He Makes A Disgusting Drink/Garnish Combo

There may some truth to the old expression “The devil is in the details.”

The details tend to be the easiest thing to forget but also the most problematic thing to forget.

Fortunately for the forgetful person in this story, he’s just forgetting a drink garnish, not misplacing the nuclear codes.

Here’s how he got cheeky with his boss about it.

“You must garnish EVERY drink!” Sure boss. I work in a restaurant as the bartender, where I make the drinks and put it on the counter for the servers to take to customers. I was getting swamped with drink orders. Being sleep deprived, busy and having no help, I forget things sometimes and make some mistakes.

OP keeps getting stuck forgetting this simple task.

I kept forgetting to put garnish in the gin. Drinks get garnished with lemons, limes, oranges and strawberries in my case because we have strawberry flavoured gins. The first time I missed a garnish for a gin, I get, “OP, I need a garnish on that gin. Every gin gets a garnish remember.”I quickly plop a lemon in the drink and off it goes. At this point things are calming down a bit. The second time I miss off a garnish on a gin, I get “Christ OP, it’s like talking to a goldfish. Remember: every drink gets a garnish! You must garnish EVERY drink!” I smile sweetly and nod at my boss. I then got an order for two shots with this gross lemon flavor.

OP’s next move was literally bitter.

I pour the shots and even though it makes it overflow a little put a lemon wedge straight in the shot glasses. My manager rushes past and stops. He turns to the shots I poured and rolls his eyes as if to say “Very funny.” “You’re welcome!” I say with a smile and carry on making my next drink. I hated that shift.

Here’s what folks are saying.

Now I want to try strawberry gin.

Haha Canada, don’t strain relations with Australia!

Always nice to see when someone is concerned for a poster’s health!

Excuse me while I vomit. This was just one of many gross ideas in the comments!

Haha indeed! As long as it’s not a regular thing…

Great. Now I want lemonade.

