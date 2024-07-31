China’s Dark-Side Lander Has Detected Negative Ions On The Far Side Of The Moon

The entire community of space exploration – along with all of us casual laymen observers – have been excited to find out what we can learn through the eyes of China’s new moon lander.

That’s because, for the first time, a craft will be exploring and taking readings and samples on the far side of the moon.

In addition to collecting samples, the lander also dropped off some equipment, including the European Space Agency’s Negative Ons and the Lunar Surface (NILS) instrument.

The device kicked into action and immediately detected the presence of negative ions that, according to the ESA’s technical officer Neil Melville, are the result of solar winds buffeting the moon’s surface.

“This was ESA’s first activity on the surface of the Moon, a world-first scientifically, and a first lunar cooperation with China. We have collected an amount and quality of data far beyond our expectations.”

On Earth, our magnetic field stops the charged particles from the Sun from ever reaching the surface.

The Moon has no magnetic field, so it’s surface is left unprotected from the particles. And unlike positively-charged particles, these never make it back into orbit.

The NILS had to go through several cycles of reboots, but eventually adjusted to the extreme conditions on the moon’s surface and sent back usable data.

Researchers like principal investigator Martin Wiser think the data will help us understanding what goes on in other areas that aren’t protected by a magnetic field.

“These observations on the Moon will help us better understand the surface environment and act as a pathfinder to explore negative ion populations in other airless bodies in the Solar System, from planets to asteroids and other moons.”

There is still so much to learn about the universe.

It sounds like Chang’e and it’s reports and data will go a long way to furthering many better understandings.

