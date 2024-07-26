College Student’s Family Invites Her On Vacation, But She Declines To Save Money For The School Year. Now They Tell Her She’s Being Irresponsible With Her Money.

As good as a vacation always sounds, family vacations can sometimes be a lot more stressful than they are relaxing!

Because unfortunately, sometimes your family is the exact people you need a vacation from in the first place.

Having your Dad wake up you at 5am everyday to “make the most of the day” isn’t exactly the pinnacle of rest and recovery.

So when this user’s family wanted her to take a week off work and go on vacation, she told them she needed to save her money and declined, but this only made them furious at her!

Was she wrong to put financial security over family time, or was she just trying to stay within her limited budget? Decide for yourself!

AITA for not going on family vacation? So I am a college student who pays for everything on their own. This includes gas, food, sorority stuff, car payments, and you get the point here. Since it is summer, I am trying to save up as much as possible so that during the semester I don’t have to burn myself out studying and working. Well my family already went on vacation this summer for a week and while on that vacation they suggested going on another one for also a week.

But OP said that she needed to save some money before she could afford to take off for another vacation…

However, I said no. I have to focus on getting more hours and I’d personally rather just stay home and focus on what I need to be doing as well as try and get my AC fixed because it’s 200°F here in Texas. My parents did not want to take no for an answer and instead suggested they’d offer me a loan for the missed week of work.

A loan still meant OP would have to find a way to pay them back…

I said no still, as I’d have to find a way to pay back the loan and quite frankly I don’t want to leave. I also have a few workshops during the time I’d be gone. I was met with them questioning why I moved out when they offer me a place and that I’m being irresponsible with my money. That I need to go as a family because I’ll have the rest of my life to work. I told them I’m an adult and I’ve made my decision and they are angry I didn’t reconsider. So Reddit, AITA??

So her parents are mad that… she’s being a responsible young adult and trying to save her money instead of going on vacation? First time for everything I guess.

Reddit said that it sounded like OP was being a lot more mature than her own parents were!

This user said that it was a sad fact that some families just do not understand their finances.

Some of her fellow Texans even gave offered her a chance to get away from her crazy family!

And finally, this user said she wasn’t missing much, because family vacations were overrated anyway.

Saving your money instead of going on vacation?

Stop being so irresponsible!

