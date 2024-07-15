Customer Service Agent Was Told To Change His Call Script, And Now The Company Is Losing Their Top Rated Status

When you have a quota at work and you want to beat, it can be tempting to cut corners to increase your performance.

But policies exist for a reason and sooner or later you’ll have to take the long road instead of the shortcut.

Read about how this person leveraged a shortcut and why they are proud of it.

Stop omitting useless/unnecessary information from the customer? you got it boss I worked at a call center and early on, I noticed an easy way to handle calls fast. I would read the disclaimers and fine print, but the customers would just always brush me off or make me skip it or just not really care at all.

At first it seems like a winning formula.

So I decided to provide them an option to listen to me or just skip it entirely. I did that and in my first month working in the production floor i was praised for only having 3 to 4 minutes average call time, handling 60 to 70 customers per day. I kept on doing this method for two more months.

On my fourth month, there was a sudden change to the policy that told us to always read the disclaimers or fine print to the customers, even though they don’t want to listen to it. That meant our call time would easily double, but since I already ask my customers if they want me to read the disclaimers to them or not, I just kept on doing it my way.

But all good things come to an end.

At my next monthly review I was called up by Quality Assurance and my team leader regarding my calls, where they told me to not skip or omit the disclaimers. I told them I give my customers the option to listen to the disclaimers or not, but they were adamant we follow their new policies. Under the new rules, our average call time was already reaching 8 to 15 minutes. This was because we had to double check the customers account and their information, confirm every action we are going to take, read out paragraphs of disclaimers, as well as documenting the call. Our company’s rating went down significantly when we received negative feedback as well as complaints from customers regarding the employees and the service. Around this time I found a better company with better pay, so I left.

