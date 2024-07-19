Entitled Homeowner Wouldn’t Let Anyone Park On A Public Road In Front Of His House, So This Guy Spent A Hefty Amount To Teach Him A Lesson

How far will you go to take revenge?

How much are you willing to spend?

Do you think it will be worth it?

In this story, he spent £300 to get even with a neighbor who he suspected had damaged his car.

Read and judge whether it’s worth it or not!

Told ‘No parking outside my house, that’s my space” on a public road: a punctured tire leads to a year of long petty revenge There was a bloke who lived over the road from me. He had a little “no parking” sign in his front window. Keep in mind that this was a UK public road, and there are plenty of places to park.

The rude neighbor threatened them.

I parked in front of his house, because, you know, it’s a public road. He comes out and goes bananas. He said that’s his space and “I better move it or else…” I refused. Next morning, the front tyre has been stabbed.

They thought of a solid revenge plan.

Fair enough. I can’t prove it’s him. But IT was him… so… Revenge time. I bought an old Ford Fiesta for £300 (this was back in 1990). It was a complete shed, and genuinely had had 14 owners before me. But it was MOT’ed and I taxed/insured it for virtually no money.

The plan execution begins…

I waited for his wife to move their car from “their space,” and parked that bad boy right outside his house, on the public road. Again, bloke comes out, goes crazy, and I just smile and say, “Enjoy.”

The damaged car stays in front of their house for a year!

I left that wreck outside his place a full year. Tyres got stabbed, windows broken, even got spray painted, kids playing in it (which enraged the bloke even more), and I just left it there. I called the scrap yard with a day left on the MOT, and laughed my head off every day. No parking that!

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This user agrees with how it was handled.

Here’s a perfect reply to the bloke!

This one affirms that the revenge was genius.

Users think the revenge was truly worth the price OP paid.

This would have been another angle to the story.

This is how a £300 worth of revenge looks and feels like!

I’d say it’s money well spent.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.