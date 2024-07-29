Girl He Knew From School Keeps Interrupting People When They’re Talking, So He Called Her Out And Told Her She’s Annoying

Have you ever been with a group of people where you’re talking, and suddenly, someone abruptly interrupts you?

AITA for telling my brother’s girlfriend she is still annoying as when she was in school When I was in high school, I was not proficient in English. So I was in the average class, instead of the advance or AP classes. The rest of my classes, I was in advance track.

My freshman year, I was in an English class with Jenny. She was a class clown, and she annoyed the hell out of me. Every single day, she would do something to annoy the teacher. Usually, it was interrupting the teacher or arguing with her constantly.

The next year, I wasn’t in the same English class as her, and I enjoyed it a lot more. Junior year, I was in the same class, and I couldn’t deal with it. She still constantly interrupted people, argued with people, and, in general, was a pain. I switched in the middle of my junior class, so I wouldn’t have to deal with her.

I am now 21. My brother was talking about his girlfriend for a while now, and he brought her to meet the family today. It is Jenny. The first meeting did not go well. She kept interrupting everyone.

I asked her to stop interrupting me twice. The third time she did this, I must have made a face because she asked what that look was for. I told her she is just as annoying as she was in high school, and that she still hasn’t learned to wait her turn. My brother told me to apologize, and she was angry.

That girl needs to learn some basic manners.

