Harvard Scientists Claim Evidence Of Advance “Cryptoterrestrials” Living Among Us

I know the US government announced a while back that aliens definitely exist and have been spotted on and around Earth, but listen.

For most of us, until we see these things with our own eyes, I doubt it’s going to seem all that real.

Now, scientists say UFOs could be evidence that advanced “cryptoterrestrials” are already living among us.

Researchers from Harvard’s Human Flourishing Program and Montana Technological University dug into the world of “cryptoterrestrials,” a group of “intelligent beings concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the moon).”

The authors posit that these beings could be responsible for unidentified aerial phenomena around the globe.

They call the first category “human cryptoterrestrials” which they describe as “a technologically advanced ancient human civilization that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.”

They might have been lurking in volcanoes or under the ocean, just like Albert Einstein’s former assistant Dr. Shirley Wright suggested.

She claimed she and Einstein were invited to inspect the “biological entities” recovered from the alleged Roswell UFO crash in 1947.

In 1993, she concluded the pilots were “just humans, but an advanced form” that “reside underground on our planet.”

They include other subtypes of cryptoterrestrials as well, like advanced non-human primates or reptiles that store their aircraft beneath mountains.

The Popocatepetl volcano in central Mexico and Mount Shasta in California are both hotspots as far as UFOs, which has put them in the researcher’s crosshairs.

Navy personnel have also reported Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) that travel at incredible speeds, leading the authors to posit that some of these cryptoterrestrials could also live underwater.

One of the most famous of these sightings took place in 1987, when the captain of a New Zealand frigate claimed they were followed by an 800-foot-long USO traveling at a clip of 2,980 miles per hour.

The authors also take a hard look at claims by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb that cryptoterrestrials could have a base on the Moon.

All in all, they conclude that these highly intelligent beings could simply be very adept at blending in.

“Although this idea is likely to be regarded skeptically by most scientists, such are the nature of some UAP that we argue this possibility should not be summarily dismissed.”

Basically, this option is unlikely but not impossible – maybe around 10%.

