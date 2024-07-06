He And His Dog Weren’t Part Of The HOA, But They Tricked Him Into Complying With New Rules Anyway

No one likes to live with an HOA, but if you move into a home that’s part of one, you know what you’re getting into (mostly).

If the HOA comes later, though, you might think you’re off the hook.

This guy did, but the new HOA found a way to get his dog’s DNA for a poop-identification project anyway.

Read on to find out what happened!

They got me After I moved into my townhouse, the complex expanded with newly constructed townhomes and additional shared space. This brought along an HOA. Those of us who were “original” residents and had a dog before the HOA were grandfathered from the new pet bylaws.

He said he wasn’t subject to the rules.

When they requested dog owners pay to submit their dog’s DNA (to prevent people from leaving dog poop in the dog park and public courtyards) I declined.

They sent him something in writing.

My argument was that I didn’t have anything stating I had to. After some back and forth, they told me they’d provide something in writing.

He didn’t realize he was locking himself in by signing it.

They got me with malicious compliance by delivering a copy of the pet bylaws to sign, which would lock us into abiding by them. I dropped my attitude and paid for the damn DNA test.

Oops.

