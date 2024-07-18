He Forgot His ID At Home And Was Denied His Package At The Post Office, So He Quickly Found A Creative Way To Get It With The Help Of A Complete Stranger

In Germany, missing a package delivery often means a trip to the post office, but it comes with a catch: You need both your notification card and legal ID to claim your package.

What happens when you forget your wallet? One person found out and turned the situation into a surprising win.

Forgot to bring my ID to get my package at the post office? No problem! In Germany (where I live) not all postal delivery people actually ring the doorbell. Some of them are jerks and just claim you weren’t in. On other occasion you are actually not in and the same happens.

Then you get a notification and have to pick up your package from the post office within seven days.

Pretty annoying.

At the post office they require your notification card as well as your legal ID. On this occasion however, I had forgotten my wallet. The lady at the post office would not make an exception no matter how nice I asked.

Talk about strict rules.

So I turned over the notification card and on the back there is a field that allows you to write down the name of a substitute person to pick up your package.

Cue the lightbulb moment.

I turn to the person behind me in line. Ask them whether they have ID. They do. I ask them for their name, write that name on the card, ask them to pick up my package and stand by, observing the face of the post office lady who has no choice but handing out that package.

Navigating strict postal rules can be a hassle, but sometimes a bit of creativity can turn the tables in your favor.

What do the Redditors think?

When life hits you with an annoyance, a little ingenuity can go a long way.

