He Pointed Out Multiple Examples Of His Mother Favoring Her Neighbor Over Him, But Asking Him To Move His Car Was More Than He Could Ignore

AITA for leaving when my mom told me to move my car so her neighbor’s daughter can park in her driveway? My mom has always wanted a daughter. Instead she ended up with 2 sons and 6 grandsons. 16 years ago, a young woman with a 2 year old daughter (let’s call the daughter Lily) moved across the street from her. She was a single mom and didn’t have any family in the area so my mom offered to help take care of the little girl while her mom worked/studied.

Over the years, she’s become an adoptive mom/grandmother to this woman and her daughter. She was there when the woman married her husband and had 2 more girls together. She’s very close to the whole family but especially Lily.

My mom was born and raised in Italy. My dad was French. My brother and I don’t speak any French or Italian. Lily is not only fluent in French and Italian, but she knows more about the culture than me or my brother and she knows all of my mom’s recipes.

My mom also helped pay for her private school tuition because she doesn’t like the public schools in the area. Lily, my son, and my nephew graduated from high school in May. My son and my nephew each got a card and a check for $300. My mom took Lily to Europe for 8 weeks over the summer.

I got to my moms house with my sons last night. We planned on staying for a few days because we live 8 hours away. I was parked in the driveway, then right before dinner my mom told me I needed to move my car so Lily could park in her driveway.

I said Lily could park on the street, but my mom said no, the driveway is Lily’s spot, and I have to move, so I told my sons to get our bags and we went home.

My mom has been calling me since last night asking me to come back and saying I overreacted to being asked to move my car. I refused and my sons and I are celebrating without her, but I’m starting to wonder if I was the asshole for leaving when my mom told me to move my car.

How does the mom in this story not see that her actions towards her neighbor are making her son feel unloved?

