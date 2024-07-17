He Was Fined For Having An Overstuffed Garbage Bin, So He Decided To Do Exactly What They Asked And Caused The Driver To Make Multiple Pick Ups

Going on extra mile for some revenge?

Some people would really fancy that idea!

Especially when you really are just doing what they asked – knowing they won’t like the results the entire time.

See how this guy did a lot of extra work just so his garbage guy could do the same amount of extra work.

All boxes must be broken down, including those inside the bin? No problem. We have a waste company in our area that sends trucks around to collect garbage and a truck to collect recycling. I have issues with this company both at my work and at home. This is what happened a few months ago at work that carried over to home.

He had a lot of parcels coming in.

Like many people I get a lot of amazon packages and as such I have a lot of amazon boxes. I almost always break them down, fold them in half and do whatever I can to fit them all in the recycle bin (a giant 30 gallon container on wheels that gets lifted and dumped mechanically into the compactor area of the truck) except this one time I had 6 boxes stuffed into each other.

There’s some explanation.

Think Russian nesting eggs. I set the nest of boxes next to the bin when it came time to roll it out to the road. I go to work to find that same recycling company had charged me $75 because my dumpster bin was “overstuffed”. Along with the email notice of the charge they sent pictures. Pictures of ONE box partially hanging out of the lid. You see, if it can’t fit inside the dumpster — it’s over stuffed.

He had his argument.

I call and complain and get the “you got the pictures of the box hanging out? Ok, it’s overstuffed. You can include the extra charge along with your monthly payment.” I’m pi**ed but there’s nothing I can do, there’s pictures. I come home that night to find the nest of boxes from the first part of the story still sitting next to the road next to my empty bin.

They had a notice!

Plastered onto my bin was a gigantic pink sticker saying that my boxes weren’t picked up because they weren’t broken down and next time my entire bin would be skipped. Boxes need to be broken down, even if inside the bin and if they don’t fit inside then they placed next to the bin. The guy had to get out of the truck to write on this sticker then plaster it to my bin. Why couldn’t he just get out and throw the nest of boxes into THE COMPACTOR with everything else? I don’t care why.

He had it figured out!

These guys are lazy. I hatch a plan. For the next three weeks I keep all my boxes broken down in my garage, in piles. Yes, piles. Of every box.

That must have been A LOT of work!

Cereal boxes, yep. Shoe boxes, yep. TAMPON (not mine) boxes, yep. Even the beloved amazon boxes. I even bring home bulky boxes from work—fry boxes, glassware boxes, any box the will reasonably fit in my Jeep. And then I put approximately 100 broken down boxes next the my recycle bin next to the street. But I wasn’t done. I shingled them around the bin so the it looked like some weird cardboard teepee with the recycle bin in the center. After all, they didn’t say how they should be put next to the bin.

He made sure he would win this.

Next morning, I hear the truck coming down the road and I see him stopped now in front of my bin. He’s on the radio and then he moves his truck so that the camera on the bumper is able to take a clear picture of my bin. He repositions his truck and gets back on the radio for about a minute or so. Then he gets out of truck and begins loading the boxes into the compactor of the truck.

That was a delight for him!

I wish I could say I waved or said hi. But no, I kept hidden behind my curtains giggling to myself while watching all the extra work I had caused, because he wouldn’t make the effort to pick up 6 boxes. Besides, I may be an a-hole, but I’m not 100% a d**k.

Yikes! Such an ordeal for the garbage collector!

Guess they know which house they need to steer clear from.

A mistake once in a while should be let go?

Clearly not with this garbage team.

