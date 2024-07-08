Her Boss Insisted She Needed To Ship Some Cables, And Refused To Listen To Her Warnings About The Hefty $4,000 Cost

Even when your boss asks for something you know is dumb, you still have to do it.

You want them now, sure thing boss. First the disclaimer of English not being my first language so expect errors. So I used to work at a big international dark fiber provider in Europe. They wanted in on the telepresence market and bought the company i was working for. Anyway, I was a second line tech and did some shipping of high priority RMAs and documents. So I had access to the company’s DHL express account, but only the express account. This is important for later. Well they closed down the office because they wanted it moved to Bulgaria. I stayed on until the office closed for a small bonus, with helping the team in Bulgaria and cleaning up the office.

One day I get a request to send pictures of all cables we had in storage. It was a lot, mostly display cables and network cables. I took some pictures and sent them thinking they will want me to get rid of them. But no no. They need them in the Bulgarian office. I go, ok, but can you do the booking since I only have access to DHL Express? Well obviously this was out of the question and I should ship them immediately. Tried to explain that its super expensive to ship with express, but he was having none of it. Just send me the cables. OK, boss you got it.

240kg (529lbs) of cables coming your way via DHL Express. Roughly $4,000 was the cost of this. But they did get the cables the next day.

