Her Coworker Doesn’t Refill Supplies After Using Them, So She Let Things Pile Up When It Was Her Turn To Tidy Up

Losing progress because of other someone’s laziness is the worst. It can even make you look bad if it happens at work.

Unfortunately for the villain in this story, there are consequences to her actions. Check them out.

Think you are saving time by screwing me over? Think again. I work in a lab. We share materials and all take turns doing chores. I often do the same kind of experiments as a really inconsiderate person in the lab. She uses up all the materials and leaves them with just enough left that they’re not technically empty.

Her thoughtlessness starts to affect OP’s work.

So when I go to use the materials I never have enough for my experiment. Meaning I have to take an extra 30min – hour to fill everything before I can proceed. I tried telling my supervisor but besides sending around an email saying “remember to be kind,” he does nothing. One of the chores is a mindless, tedious task: filling boxes with plastic tips.

A lightbulb goes off and OP returns the favor.

I started saving up my boxes for the week this person was doing the chore. Every box is about 5 minutes of work so I made sure I had enough boxes to equal the time she wasted me.

She always saves the chores for the last thing on Friday. Suddenly, instead of leaving at 5 with the rest of us, she was in until 8 or so.

Here’s what folks had to say about this story.

