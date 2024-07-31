Her Father Asked Her To Go With Him To An Early Morning Doctor’s Appointment, But When He Overslept He Blamed Her For Not Waking Him Up

Waking up after oversleeping and being late for an appointment is a terrible feeling, but one that almost everyone has experienced.

What would you do if someone blamed you for their oversleeping?

That’s what happened in this story.

Let’s take a look and see how she reacted.

AITA for not waking my father up in time to leave for his doctor’s appointment and causing him to be late? My (22F) father(51M) had a doctor’s appointment in the city 1 hour and 30 mins away.

That’s nice of her to go along.

Since the drive is so long, he asked me earlier that week if I would like to come up with him to keep him company and to look after his 2 dogs. I agreed since I work later that evening and his appointment was for 8 am. Since the appointment is so far away and so early, my father gave me the heads up that we had to leave no later than 6:15 am in order to be on time.

Yikes!

I set an alarm for 5:30 am and accidentally snoozed it and woke up at 6 am. I rushed to get ready and thankfully was ready just in time for 6:15 am. My father had yet to come out of his room at 6:15 so I gave him some grace thinking he might be running late as well. Fast forward to 15 minutes later, he still had not come out.

Seems reasonable.

At this point I knocked on his door and found that he was still asleep. I woke him up and he was obviously distressed when he found out he slept in. While he was getting ready, I took the dogs outside to pee and put them in the truck. Around 5-7 minutes later he comes out and hurriedly gets in the truck. Immediately he begins to berate and belittle me for my stupidity for not waking him up and causing him to be late. He said I should’ve woken him up immediately when I saw he was not ready to leave at 6:15 and that I’m stupid and useless for not doing so.

How is this her fault?

Furthermore in the rush, we forgot to pack the dog’s leashes so he made me buy some at a pet store because it’s my fault I didn’t pack them and caused him to be late. He then went on to insult me throughout the entire drive up to his appointment and jabbed his fingers at my head talking about how stupid I am. I shut down and apologized and did not move or speak the entire drive up. Basically I disassociated. I did not try to fight back because I knew there was no reasoning and did not want to anger him further. After apologizing multiple times, he continues to insult me but a part of me feels like he’s deflecting responsibility onto me out of anger. I feel like it’s equally his fault since he’s a grown adult who should be more than capable of waking up on time for his appointment on time. AITA?

Wow. His behavior was absolutely inexcusable.

I bet the commenters have some choice words for him.

This person sums it up nicely.

This guy never grew up.

How could he blame her?

Here’s some good advice.

Yes. 100% his fault.

Come on dad, grow up and treat your daughter with some respect.

This made me so secondhand mad!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.