Her Friend Sneakily Stayed On A Government Job Even Though Her Project Was Axed And Got Paid To Sleep A Lot

Some people take another job on if they can get away with doing it while doing nothing at their other job.

And some people find crafty ways to sleep on the job and still get paid. The people in this story fit into that category.

This is their story. Pull up a blanket and read on.

How my friend got paid to find creative ways to sleep for 19 months. My friend and her colleague were super busy trapping and testing all summer but once winter comes, prairie dogs hibernate so they ran out of work. They told their boss via email there was no more to do for the season that first autumn and their boss responded by telling them to stand by for reassignment. They didn’t want to be accused of theft by just clocking in and out and leaving so in the very beginning, they organized some storage spaces (very slowly), cleaned their office several times, organized paperwork and that sort of thing.

The dream job (pun intended) came under threat.

When they ran out of **** to do, they started sleeping, doing school work, Sudoku, etc.. Initially, they slept in turns, but then slept at the same time once they realized the coast was clear. By summer the following year when the prairie dogs came out of hibernation. She thought her work might resume, the whole office received an email from someone high up informing everyone that particular department had been cut.

But fortunately, a loophole was calling their name.

Nothing was mentioned in the email about her job status so her and her coworker continued to go in and do nothing. They made sure the security people saw them periodically throughout the day and they were on camera, anyone above them paying attention would have noticed but no one ever took the time. They dodged folks in the other departments for fear they’d get told on and just minded their own business (they rarely had much interaction with other employees anyway). Eventually, she ran into her “boss” at a show and she asked my friend where she had found new work. My friend didn’t lie and said she still worked there. Where? Where you left them. She said you should have seen her face when the lady put the pieces together and realized what was going on.

The party is over, but the party favor is lucrative.

The jig was up and she and her colleague were let go that following morning via email before they went in. Because they had technically worked there for so long (I think two years was the threshold), they both got a little severance package. In case you’re wondering, they got to keep their pay since: 1. They had proof they informed their boss they had no work and she clearly saw the email and responded 2. They still showed up 3. They did exactly what they were told 4. It wasn’t their job to make sure they actually had work to do. They both qualified for unemployment to boot.

Here’s what people are saying.

I guess it’s easy to admit to fraud when you’re (somewhat) anonymous on Reddit.

That’s an awesome achievement, but think of who finances it? The taxpayer.

Did they agree to finance her novel?

And I bet when they go out of business they’ll play the victim and open a crowdfunding campaign. Maybe you’re just bad at business and not doing your due diligence?

Exactly. I was being sarcastic in my commentary. People use the excuse of it’s not like they’d be running better if someone was in my place, but you’re still compliant with wasting taxpayer money that could go to better things. You can speak up.

I’m sure that looks great on an internship resume. (Rolls eyes.)

I probably couldn’t work for the government because of things like this.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.