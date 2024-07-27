Her Friend’s Sister Thought She Was Italian But She’s Indian, So She Laughed In Her Face And Now Her Friend’s Sister Is Offended

We laugh for all sorts of reasons, but some people may think you’re laughing at them instead of with them.

AITA for laughing at my friend’s sister? For reference, I’m of Indian descent, and in my opinion, I look it: brown skin, ethnic features, dark hair and eyes, etc. I know this girl, a sister of one of my friends, who frankly isn’t the brightest for myriad reasons. Today, I was at my friend’s house and she mentioned she hasn’t seen me in a while. I said yeah, my family and I had taken a trip to India.

She asked why my family and I chose to travel to India, so I told her I was Indian.

She looked shocked and said she thought I was white. This caused me to laugh out of surprise, because I was honestly just surprised, because I don’t think I look white in the slightest. I couldn’t believe she would actually think that. I mean, I look Indian and have an Indian name.

She got defensive and explained she thought I was Italian or something.

I just kind of stared at her oddly, because I feel like that’s such an odd assumption I didn’t understand how she could think that. She said I was an ******* for laughing and making her feel stupid, but it was involuntary, and it was a stupid assumption. AITA?

