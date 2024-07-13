Her Husband Constantly Leaves The Shower Running And Fills The House With Hot Steam, So She Says She’s Had Enough Of His Humid Ways

This story is NUTS.

Well, at least that’s my humble opinion…

But now it’s up to you to be the judge!

Read on and see what you think about this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

AITA? My husband leaves the shower running for 30-60 minutes before using it, if he uses it. “My husband has a very stressful work from home job. He often gets calls and has to answer them with a few minutes notice.

Sounds pretty wasteful…

As a result, he will run the shower for 30 minutes or longer before getting in. He turns the shower temperature all the way up and fills the house with hot steam. We have a small bathroom with a broken fan so the moisture buildup has literally caused our door to warp and our bad quality cabinets to fall apart. I am currently holding the cabinets together with Gorilla glue. I had fixed the door by sanding it down a few months ago, but the constant exposure to steam in a closed environment is causing it to warp again.

Yikes…

We also live in a high desert, so it really makes me uncomfortable to waste that much water. It also makes our entire house (one floor) really hot and humid to the point I have to open windows in the winter. He says it’s because he needs to be able to shower at a moment’s notice. But we have a modern, tankless hot water heater. So it literally takes 10 seconds for the water to heat up.

He just doesn’t get it…

He insists I’m being neurotic by getting on his case about water, which in his words, “is basically free.” We pay $30-$40/month for it, but we share the bill with other HOA members so our actual use doesn’t affect the cost as directly. So, I make him turn it off after 30 minutes without using it. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this story.

This sounds like psychotic behavior to me.

