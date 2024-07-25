Her Husband Gained A Lot Of Weight And She’s Worried About His Health, So She Pushes Him To Shed Some Pounds But He Refuses

For some people, gaining weight is much easier than losing weight. But the sad truth is that being obese can cause major health issues or even early death.

So, how would you react if your partner gained a substantial amount of weight and refused to do anything about it? Would you just let them do what they want? Or would you nag in hopes of making them do better?

In the following story, a wife finds herself in this exact situation with her husband. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for making my husband lose weight? My husband is in his late 30s and has always struggled with weight. He wont tell me his weight, but he is easily in the obese to extremely obese category. He refuses to get his blood work done, so I am not sure what kind of underlying health issue he has. We have two young children, and I am afraid that the stress from his job (he’s in sales and must continuously meet sales quotas) in addition to his weight, will land him in the hospital or to early grave.

He is the primary bread winner of the house, and we have accumulated a lot of debt that will sink us financially if he no longer can work. Finances aside though, I do love him and wish he took his health more seriously and for the sake of our children, I do not want them to grow up fatherless. When we met originally, he was chunky but not overweight. Over the years I have witnessed him gaining weight and while I think he knows it, he has done very little to address.

I have tried everything from suggesting hiring a nutritionist or a trainer. I have tried to suggest portion control but he always gets mad at me and tells me to leave him alone. I have suggested cutting back on expenses and travel so we can focus on his health. However, everytime I bring it up, we get into a fight and he just calls me a nagging wife. My friends tell me I should just quit nagging and say nothing, but I feel like if I say nothing, he will stop trying to lose weight and if something happens, I will resent him or feel bad that I didn’t do more.

It has come to a point where I am no longer attracted to him and having s** is just a chore. It’s gotten so bad, I don’t have any physical attraction to him. I am not sure what to do. He has tried doing his own diet and exercising whenever he can, but it’s not really working. AITA?

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say.

Carrying a lot of weight simply isn’t healthy. And weight absolutely can be controlled by eating less. Don’t be fooled by people claiming otherwise.

This woman is doing the most loving thing possible because her husband is headed for an early grave if he doesn’t change his ways.

