Her Husband Is Unemployed But Doesn’t Do Any Chores, So She Decided To Make A Chore Chart To Keep Things Even

Sometimes you literally need to spell something out for someone to make them understand your point of view or a concept in general.

However, you may end up fanning the flames instead of putting out the fire.

See what happened with this couple, who tried and failed to sort out their drama.

Bought a chore chart to prove a point My husband can be childish and overconfident/*******ish at times, especially when he believes that he is right. Last year we separated because he was having a midlife crisis, but we are now working through it and are trying to fix our marriage.

That wasn’t the only bone of contention they had to contend with.

I work full time and he has been unemployed for the past 8 months. Since the separation, he will point out things that I supposedly have not done or done “not” correctly. I was getting annoyed and told him if he doesn’t like what I am “not” doing that he could be doing them and that he does. So, I bought a chore chart and wrote all the daily weekly and month chores on the board and checked off what I had already done for the day.

Unfortunately, it had the opposite effect that she intended.

He saw it and got mad, asking what the hell this was. I told him I was doing chores without being asked. Which have you done? He got mad and walked away.

Here’s what people are saying.

A lot of commenters also think it’s sad and so do I.

That’s the million dollar question.

That’s an excellent answer. If you keep treating someone like a child, why would they grow up?

I can’t stand it when someone does nothing to help, but instead hovers over you and criticizes you.

Maybe he thinks he’s beneath folding socks? Ugh.

Better off alone, I think.

Especially with a “partner” like this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.