Her Neighbor’s Son Kept Climbing On Her Trees, So She Chopped Them Down And Made A Fence Out Of The Limbs To Keep The Kids Away

It isn’t that hard to accept your mistake but some people would do anything to avoid that!

You know what the worst part is? They will blame you for it!

Find out how this annoying neighbor got a taste of his own medicine!

Why don’t I put up a fence if I don’t want your kid climbing in my trees? Done Not myself, but my aunt has some new neighbors renting the house next to her (owned) property.

Things get problematic…

These guys have a toddler and a slightly older child and dog that they love to leave outside unattended (absolutely priceless when child services showed up and the 2 year old was alone in the front yard).

It was risky!

The bigger kid had started coming into her yard and climbing one of her trees, and she asked them to keep their kid out of her yard and trees kindly as she doesn’t want a law suit if the kid falls and breaks a leg on her property. Guy says if it’s such a big deal why don’t you just put up a fence?

She did what she was asked!

She cut down the tree the kid was climbing and a few others and stacked all the limbs into a 6ft wall of natural fence.

The neighbor was mad!

Guy was pi**ed. Asked her why she had to be such a b*tch about it. Sorry, thought we were taking your advice lmao

Kudos to the aunt for messing with the neighbor!

All they had to do was keep their child off of her property!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think!

This person has an evil suggestion.

This person shares another story.

This person shares how things were with them.

This person is scared of a lawsuit.

This person tells what his grandpa did.

Damn! This lady wasn’t playing around!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.