Her Pet Chicken Made Her Neighbor Uncomfortable Because She Thinks It’s Unhygienic, But She Doesn’t Think It’s Any Messier Than Other Pets

Chickens as pets seemed to explode as a concept during the Pandemic, and plenty of folks have kept up with them in the years since.

But what happens when your neighbor finds your pet chicken “uncomfortable”?

That’s the plot of this story from Reddit!

Lets’ take a look!

AITA for keeping my pet chicken even though it makes my neighbor uncomfortable? I’ve always loved animals, and a few months ago I decided to get a pet chicken. I named her Lucy, and she quickly became the sweetest little creature. She follows me around the house and garden, and I love having her around.

Sounds like a harmless, quiet pet. But the neighbor had a problem.

My neighbor, however, is not so thrilled. She has complained several times that Lucy’s presence makes her uncomfortable. She says she finds the sight of a chicken in my garden unsettling, and she doesn’t like the sound of her clucking.

Uncomfortable? There are a lot of things a neighbor pet can be, but uncomfortable isn’t often on the list.

I tried to be understanding at first. I made sure to keep Lucy in a coop during the night, and I even offered to bring her inside during the day when my neighbor was around. But she still seemed unhappy, and eventually she told me that she thought it was “unhygienic” to have a chicken in a residential area.

Point of information: pet chickens are acceptable in the author’s neighborhood.

I was taken aback by this, and I tried to explain that Lucy was perfectly clean and well-cared for. I also pointed out that several of our other neighbors have pets, including dogs and cats, which can be just as messy as a chicken.

But my neighbor was still insistent that Lucy needed to go.

Asking someone to get rid of their pet that isn’t technically doing anything wrong is a bit extreme, and the author isn’t willing to acquiesce.

I don’t want to get rid of Lucy, but I also don’t want to cause any problems with my neighbor. AITA for keeping my pet chicken even though it makes her uncomfortable?

Let’s see what the folks in the comments of Reddit have to say about this one.

One person chimes in that someone else’s issues aren’t the author’s problem.

If you’re allowed to have the chicken in your area, you don’t have a problem, says this comment.

One commenter wonders if the author needs to do something to protect Lucy?

“Keep the chicken, ignore the neighbor.”

Maybe this neighbor simply needs to cluck off!

