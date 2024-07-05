His Boss Told Him To Follow The Instructions In Emails No Matter What, So He Did And It Cost The Company Thousands

Some bosses would rather ignore problems than deal with them.

Build loads exactly as the tender states, you got it boss! I work for a Logistics company that deals with a ton of building material shipping. We work with some not so great companies who love to send us over tenders that are totally wrong. As an example, the subject of the tender email would be NYC to LA but the actual tender would read NYC to Orlando.

I would usually point this out in a email response that CC’d my boss and his bosses but I guess that was upsetting the higher ups in my company so they responded to build them the exact way the tender reads. I did just what they asked and for the last week I have been building wrong loads that no one seemed to realize were wrong.

Just a few minutes ago s*** hit the fan, a ton of these deliveries were sent to the wrong place and some states away from where they should have been sent. I knew this was coming and had already printed out all the emails I had from last week just to cover my a**. I was basically screamed at for building the wrong loads and costing the company thousands of dollars in truck order not used payments.

I had a huge s*** eating grin on my face the whole time and when I was asked to explain myself I just slid my email print outs forward and said I was just following bosses orders. The looks on their faces when they realized they were the ones that f***ed up was priceless and I honestly wish I took a pic to enjoy that for the rest of my life. They sent me back to my desk and are now in the conference room screaming on the phone with the company that has been sending over wrong info!

