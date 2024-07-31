His Friend Made Brewery Patio Reservations, But He Chose To Eat Indoors Instead To Avoid The Dogs. Now His Friend Is Annoyed That He Changed Plans.

Imagine planning a fun night out with friends, only to have it turn into a debate over seating arrangements—specifically, indoor versus outdoor – and with or without dogs.

That’s exactly what happened to one guy who just wanted a chill evening at a brewery, but ended up, well, in the doghouse with his friend.

Here’s how the story all went down.

AITA for choosing to sit indoors at a restaurant and not on the dog friendly patio? A bunch of friends and I planned a dinner and drinks out at a brewery this past weekend. A friend that we are cordial with said they made a reservation. I was the first one to arrive with my wife. Turns out the reservation was for outdoors. I asked if we could move indoors. They said yes but needed a few minutes.

I bet you can guess where this is going…

More friends arrive as we wait and we are all led to our table. All had no issues being indoors. We ordered our first round of drinks while others arrived. The friend that made the reservation walks in without his wife. He asks why we are indoors when he made the reservation for outside. He informs us that he brought his 3 dogs. He said a table was still available so we could move outside. He asks why we moved the reservation inside.

This is where things get interesting.

I said I didn’t think it mattered and preferred to sit indoors. He said another friend brought their dog too. I said i’m going to stay here, I don’t really want to sit outside. I informed him I think letting everyone else know you are bringing your dogs is need to know information. He said we are supposed to be sitting outside so it didn’t matter.

Can you believe the nerve?

I said it does matter, I don’t want to sit around 4 dogs while I eat and drink. He called me the a****** for switching it up and not telling him. The friend group was split. Some people went outside to be nice, but the night fizzled out and wasn’t really what everyone expected. AITA?

Sometimes, the best seat in the house isn’t about the view, but the company you keep.

The people of Reddit had plenty to bark about this one…

The lack of communication and the resulting awkwardness didn’t sit well with this commenter.

Another user is appalled by the lack of consideration shown.

Someone else points out that changing the plans without any input really ruined the night for everyone.

Looks like this friend group needs to figure out their dog policies before the next outing!

And yeah, this guy was barking up the wrong tree with Reddit.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.