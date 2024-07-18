His Girlfriend Always Buys Him Birthday Gifts That She Ends Up Using, So He Threw One Away To Prove A Point

Buying a loved one a gift on their birthday is a great way to show them you are thinking of them and that you care.

This guy’s girlfriend, however, always buys gifts that he doesn’t like (and she ends up using).

I mean, no one likes that, right?

Let’s take a look at what happened and how he responded.

AITA for trashing the gift my girlfriend got me? So me (28M) and my GF (30F) have been together for 8 years and we have been living together for 4 years. GF has always been the artsy type and always has some personal project going but she has the tendency to get lost in her own world.

Wow. Weird gift.

We celebrated my birthday last weekend and she ended up getting me a pencil lengthier. I don’t use pencils and the lengthier in question didn’t even fit your typical No.2, it was purely for colored pencils, I also don’t color.

Kind of a jerk move.

When she asked me if I liked it, I just quietly walked outside our home and tossed it in the trash. She was understandably upset and called me an AH for doing that claiming that I could have least tried it.

Ahh, that explains it.

Here’s the thing, she has been doing things like this ever since we started living together. She has been gifting me things that she likes and ultimately ends up using them. For example, last year she got a packet of Sailor Moon stickers. I don’t watch Sailor Moon and she ended up using them all. She also gifted me a jewelry box one time. I don’t wear jewelry so guess who’s been using it all this time. First world problems at its finest. So its been a few days and she’s still upset and has even got both of our parents to berate me for trashing the gift.

Wow.

She even admitted she knew I would hate it and was planning on using it after I “calmed down” in a few days, a detail that she did share with others but I am still getting name called. AITA?

Wow, she seems pretty self-centered.

Let’s see what the commenters have to say about the situation.

This person points out that it is his gift and he can do whatever he wants with it.

You do have to wonder why they are still together.

Good point from this commenter, he is getting no respect.

This comment is asking the important questions.

This person thinks he should start buying himself gifts for her birthday.

Wow, what a selfish piece of work.

I can’t believe he held out this long!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.