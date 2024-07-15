His Neighbor Complained To The City And Made Him Remove His 10′ Fence, So He Added A Huge Mound Of Dirt On His Property Line And Built A 6′ Fence On Top

If you’re going to file a complaint to the city about the size of a neighbor’s fence, make sure that they aren’t a lawyer.

In this story, a lawyer read through all the regulations so that they could build a fence even bigger than before.

A lawyer and his fence So, my friend and I are electricians and he once had something to do at a lawyer’s house. You can imagine a big house and a lot of property, everything was really nice.

That seems weird.

Except on one side of the property there was mound of earth all the way at the property line. He asked said lawyer about it and he told him that he hated that neighbor and he once a 10 feet/3 meter fence.

What a petty neighbor.

Well the neighbor hated him as well and had him tear down the fence since the community regulations only allowed 6.5 feet/2 meter fences.

Oh, wow. I can picture it in my mind!

Since he is a lawyer, he read the regulations, bought a lot of dirt, and build this long 6.5 feet/2 meter pile of dirt AND installed a 6.5 feet/2 meter fence, exactly as the regulations required. That’s what happens if a petty lawyer hates you

Now I know never to get on the bad side of a neighbor if they are a lawyer.

