His Neighbor Got Upset When He Parked In Front Of Their House, And They Sprayed His Car With A Hose. So He Started Randomly Parking In Front Of Their House From Then On.

Street parking in most neighborhoods involves a combination of courtesy and luck.

What happens when people start getting upset when a neighbor takes ‘their’ spot?

That’s the situation in this story, let’s take a look.

Zero effort messing with my neighbor A couple months ago I parked in front of a neighbors house. Mind you it’s street parking in a housing tract, not assigned parking.

Sounds like a good arrangement.

All the neighbors are generally courteous and usually park in front of their own homes, except on trash day when all bets are off. Well I parked there and left my car a couple extra days due to a medical emergency.

Oh boy, here we go.

Went to move it and found a Karen-esq note about not parking there. I parked there again a few weeks later and they thought the proper response was to rinse my car off.

Really? A hose?

Yes, they hosed my car off. (Which I admit is a pretty funny petty revenge) Now since they failed to walk some 200 feet to express their concerns, I decided to start parking there from time to time when I was only going to be home for an hour or so before going out again. Since clearly this isn’t enough time to get their hose out, the new response is to pull their BMW or Mercedes out of their garage and park in the street to “block” me.

Keep it random.

I won’t park there for a few days then will do so randomly for a few minutes. Triggers them moving their car without fail.

Wow. The very definition of petty, but I love it.

