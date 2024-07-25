His Neighbor Refused To Pay His Lawn Care Bills, So They Found A Way To Shame Him To The Whole Neighborhood

If you don’t pay your bills, you run the risk of being publicly shamed, one way or another.

Lawn care company purposely “ruined” my neighbors yard over payment dispute. BG: My neighbor is frugal (bordering being a definition cheapskate) and has been beefing with his previous lawn care company. Said neighbor has been disputing the amount he owes them (somewhere between $200-$400) over the services rendered. He has owed this amount for 6 months – which was when said company last performed any services.

THE TEA: The owner of the lawn care company got fed up, so a week ago one of his employees sprayed weed killer in my neighbors lawn to spell out “PAY UR BILLS”.

My neighbor is PISSED (you can read the message from the street) and wants to file a police report. I think his ego is damaged more than anything else. If he didn’t have a known history of being stingy I’d feel for him, but because of this I think the situation is quite hilarious. ETA: The weed spray utilized was along the lines of round up. The area in question should be able to be re-sod for less than $75, or with a bag of grass seed that costs $15.

