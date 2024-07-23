Senior Neighbor Kept Reporting Tenant For Making Noise When He Wasn’t Even Home, So He Got Him To Stop With A Loud Solution

It’s a sensitive issue when a senior is causing a disturbance and accusing you of something you didn’t do.

You don’t know if it’s dementia or if they’re just grumpy and bored.

Check out the creative way this person stopped the drama from his senior neighbor.

My neighbor banged on the wall and called the police on me… When I was out of town I had a very old and possibly hallucinating neighbor that would bang on my wall when I wasn’t even doing anything, constantly waking me up. I would yell back, “I’m sleeping! I’m ******** sleep-“ Tried everything, including knocking on his door and calling him.

a

It doesn’t look like these episodes will ever end.

He refused to communicate, just knocked on the wall and reported me to mgmt for… MOVING FURNITURE? I was asleep! Cops got called, but i didn’t do it. They saw a 23yo kid and were like sure buddy, turn the music down. I had to prove it. I went out of town, but set up a Ring camera in my room. Whenever he knocked, I had the footage. I asked my roommate to document the cops being there as well.

He set up a corner for his phone and answered the door. “Hey guys, this neighbor is hearing things. He isn’t even in LA. Sorry.”

Management was at this point telling him to stop calling the cops. He did not comply. They started showing up every day, even when I wasn’t home.

His friend, the evidence and the cops didn’t work. So he shifted gears and braced himself.

I brought home some GIANT ******* speakers. Like, massive. Put them right up against the wall… and cued the USSR national anthem. He was old so my thought was “he probably hates this ****.” Plugged in a mic as well. Turned it up to 12, past 11. I was so excited. It was 8pm. I just had to wai- BANG BANG BANG The mic fed back. The noise was insane. I stopped the music and screamed “I wasn’t making any noise but I am now! Stop waking me up, *******!” No response, of course. He called one more time a few days later, but I was here for the cops this time and showed them the Ring video and said he was harassing me. I don’t know what happened with the cops that night but he stopped after that.

Check out what people are saying.

Someone watched a few too many episodes of Unsolved Mysteries as a kid…

This sounds like my grandma. It was very sad. I hated seeing her distressed.

I wonder what the proper thing to do is if you suspect a neighbor is hallucinating from a medical problem.

This is a good point. Some old people can be jerks just like anyone else. But this doesn’t necessarily indicate it isn’t dementia.

Also, the police might have arranged this person to get treatment.

If this person has dementia that would be terrifying, plus it would disturb the other neighbors.

Please take a humane approach.

You never know what someone is going through.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.