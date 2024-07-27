His Sister Ruined His Marriage Proposal, And Now He’s Afraid Of What Drama She Might Create At His Wedding

A lot of thought and planning goes into the perfect marriage proposal. In today’s story, one groom’s sister tagged along on the proposal, and as far as he’s concerned, she “ruined” it. Now, he doesn’t want her at his wedding.

Let’s see what happened…

AITA for Not Inviting My Sister to My Wedding After She Ruined My Proposal? I (29M) recently got engaged to my girlfriend (28F), and it was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of our lives. I had planned a romantic proposal at our favorite spot, a secluded beach where we had our first date. I had everything ready: flowers, a small picnic, and a photographer hiding nearby to capture the moment.

His sister came with him.

When the day came, my sister (32F) insisted on tagging along. She said she wanted to take a few “candid” photos of us before the proposal. I was hesitant but agreed, thinking it might make the moment more special. Big mistake.

His sister seriously did ruin the proposal.

As we reached the spot, my sister started acting weird, making snarky comments and trying to direct the whole scene like a movie. My girlfriend could sense something was off, and the mood was getting ruined. Then, out of nowhere, my sister grabbed the ring box from my pocket and yelled, “Surprise! Look what he’s going to do!” My girlfriend was shocked, and I was furious.

His girlfriend agreed that the proposal was ruined.

I managed to salvage the proposal somewhat, but the moment was tainted. My girlfriend said yes, but we both felt the proposal was ruined. Later, I confronted my sister, and she just laughed it off, saying she was “just trying to help” and that I was overreacting.

He’s worried his sister would cause “drama” at the wedding.

Fast forward to our wedding planning, and my fiancée and I decided not to invite my sister. We wanted our day to be about us, without any unnecessary drama. When my family found out, they were furious. My parents called me heartless, and my sister is playing the victim, saying I’m tearing the family apart over a “little joke.” Now I’m feeling conflicted. AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she ruined my proposal?

I can’t imagine what his sister was thinking to ruin his proposal like that! I’d be concerned about what she might do at the wedding too!

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This Reddit reader didn’t find the sister’s “joke” funny.

Another reader agrees that it was never a “joke.”

This reader thinks OP should have known better than to let his sister join him.

Another reader thinks OP should warn his family that they might not be invited either.

This reader thinks eloping is the answer.

The lesson from all of this is not to let your sister join you on your marriage proposal no matter what.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.